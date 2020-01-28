KELOWNA — A Lake Country man is looking to withdraw his guilty pleas for aggravated assault and unlawful confinement now that one of the investigating officers in his case is accused of a sexting breach of trust.
In B.C. Supreme Court Monday in Kelowna, lawyer Cory Armour said his client, Lonnie Noel Smith, 40, may apply to pull his guilty pleas now that Const. Sean Eckland is the subject of an internal code of conduct investigation.
Eckland allegedly sent graphic and sexually explicit text messages from his personal cellphone to the female victim in the Smith case.
Eckland has been suspended with pay.
The New Westminster Police Department is looking into the alleged breach of trust because Lake Country RCMP wanted an outside force to investigate the case.
On the afternoon of April 22, 2018, RCMP in Lake Country arrived at a home in the 13000 block of McCreight Road after receiving a report of suspicious activity.
Police were met outside the house by a severely beaten woman and a delirious and incoherent man.
A few days later, Smith was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, uttering threats, administering noxious substance with intent to endanger, possession of an unauthorized non-firearm and uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage.
At the time Smith was being charged, RCMP said it was an isolated incident in which the suspect and victim were known to each other and the public was not at risk.
In court in November 2019, Smith pleaded guilty to two of the eight charges — aggravated assault and unlawful confinement.
Around the same time, allegations of investigating officer Eckland sexting the female victim in the case came to light.
“This is a significant development,” said Smith’s lawyer, Armour.
“An investigating officer in this case is the subject of a breach of trust investigation. My client may be withdrawing his guilty pleas.”
Smith’s case was in court Monday to set a date to hear the pre-sentence report and for sentencing.
The case will next come to court on Feb. 24 to figure out what will be done in light of the breach of trust investigation into the police officer and Smith’s possible withdrawal of guilty pleas.
