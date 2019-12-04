Members of the Penticton RCMP detachment are partnering with the SPCA this coming Sunday, Dec. 8, to help drum up donations of pet food for the local animal shelter.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, officers and volunteers will be filling up large dog kennels with donations of cat and dog food, plus supplies.
This marks the second year the two organizations have partnered on Cram the Kennel. Those donating will also have a chance to meet city’s newest police dog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.