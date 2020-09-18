Dozens of people whose lives were torn apart three years ago when a 20-year-old woman injected her 17-year-old boyfriend with a lethal dose of morphine filled a pair of courtrooms Friday in Penticton as criminal proceedings in the case drew to a close.
They’ll gather again next Wednesday, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge expects to pass sentence on Kiera Bourque, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of Devon Blackmore on April 2, 2017.
Justice Gary Weatherill reserved judgement after listening to a full day of submissions from Crown and defence, plus gut-wrenching victim impact statements from Blackmore’s parents.
Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys called for a three-year prison sentence, noting thought that there is no mandatory minimum for manslaughter, which can range from “near accident to near murder.”
Vandersluys told the court there’s no doubt Bourque, who’s now 24, didn’t intend to kill Blackmore, “but her actions, if not willfully blind to potential consequences, were extremely reckless.”
According to the circumstances read into the court record by Vandersluys, Blackmore and Bourque had been dating for approximately three months when he became ill during spring break 2017.
Blackmore, who was just months away from graduating from Pen-Hi, suspected he had bronchitis and didn’t seek medical attention. He instead went to stay with Bourque at her apartment.
Bourque, who became addicted to morphine after a rugby accident in 2014, told police Blackmore asked her for a dose to ease his pain, despite having had an adverse to morphine earlier in life.
Bourque told police she gave Blackmore his first dose on the evening of April 1, and another the next morning, both times at his request.
Around noon on the day of his death, she helped Blackmore to the washroom, where he collapsed and began having seizures. She called 911 immediately and performed first aid, but Blackmore was pronounced dead at the scene.
A pathologist later determined Blackmore died of a morphine overdose, but cited as a contributing factor necrotizing pneumonia in both his lungs, “which, without treatment, would likely have been fatal,” said Vandersluys.
Bourque eventually gave two statements to police, each time admitting to administering morphine to Blackmore.
Vandersluys highlighted as mitigating factors Bourque’s guilty plea, young age, lack of a criminal record and steps she’s taken since to kick drugs and improve her mental health. But he cited as aggravating factors Blackmore’s even younger age, his “vulnerable” condition, and Bourque’s admission she had no way of knowing precisely how much morphine she was giving Blackmore, whom she knew to be inexperienced with hard drugs.
Furthermore, argued Vandersluys, Bourque didn’t taken full responsibility because she maintained it was Blackmore’s choice to use morphine.
Defence counsel Paul Varga, who recommended a suspended sentence of three years’ probation, argued Bourque took full responsibility for her actions by pleading guilty and co-operating with police.
“At no point did she hide the drugs, the morphine. At no point did she lie,” said Varga.
Bourque should also be given credit, the lawyer continued, for sparing all involved from going through a long, painful trial when the case against her wasn’t a slam dunk.
Varga noted the liquid in a loaded syringe found at the scene wasn’t tested for morphine content, the crime scene wasn’t secured for several hours after Blackmore’s body was remove, and that the cause of death would have been a live issue at trial..
Blackmore was described by his mother as a kind, gregarious teenager, who was a B student in school and an excellent goaltender in hockey.
“There is not a second of any minute of any hour of any day that passes that I am not aware of my son’s absence, no matter how many years have passed,” she said.
Due to social distancing requirements at the Penticton courthouse, Bourque’s family and supporters were seated in one courtroom and Blackmore’s family in another. Members of the media listened to the proceedings via teleconference.