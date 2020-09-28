With the summer tourist season behind them and more uncertain times ahead, local businesses are once again being asked for insight into how they’re managing during the pandemic.
In co-operation with three business groups, the City of Penticton announced Monday a fresh survey to garner insight into the local economy.
“The city first surveyed South Okanagan businesses in April at the height of the pandemic. Now, as the peak summer tourist season winds down, the partners seek to gauge how service industry businesses fared this summer and their views of the months ahead,” the municipality said in a press release Monday.
Business owners and operators are invited to complete a questionnaire at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca before Monday, Oct. 12.
The other groups involved are the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Penticton Association and Travel Penticton.
April’s survey received 330 responses, 89% of them from Penticton.
The pandemic had already “significantly affected” 67% of businesses surveyed and resulted in reduced revenue or deal flow for 69% of them, according to the results.
In the big picture, 91% of respondents reported their revenue was down as a result of COVID-19 and 44% said they’d already been forced to close.