A “little piece of heaven” that Ranesh Lekhi purchased 34 years ago in Summerland has lost a bit of its glow after vandals targetted his family’s home with rocks and racist graffiti in an attack late Monday.
Lekhi and his wife were inside their Hespeller Road home around 10:15 p.m. when they heard a bang, which he thought sounded like a picture had fallen off the wall. What had actually happened, though, was vandals had thrown rocks through two windows on the front of the home.
Having been victimized two weeks earlier in a separate incident, Lekhi called 911 and waited inside until police arrive. It was Mounties who showed him and his wife the graffiti, which included a swastika.
“That was really shocking to us,” said Lekhi.
“I understand what that (swastika) means, but it’s pretty hard to face.”
Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime and are expected to release more details later today.
Lekhi bought the property in 1986 and built the family home in 1990.
“This is like a little piece of heaven,” he said.
Until about two weeks ago, when two or three people enter the family’s yard and jump on his wife’s car, causing several thousand dollars’ damage to it. He’s at a loss to explain why his property is suddenly being targetted.
“We don’t have anything with anybody,” he said.
Mayor Toni Boot, who was joined at the property by Couns. Erin Carlson and Marty Van Alphen on Tuesday morning, said swastikas were also painted on the Memorial Park band shell overnight.
“To have to witness this makes me sick,” said Boot, but “if this is what it takes to get people talking about racism then maybe that’s a good thing.