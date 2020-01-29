Oliver council has officially signed off on the bylaw required to borrow up to $6.48 million to repair the town’s agricultural water system.
Council gave final reading to the bylaw at its meeting Monday, after receiving approval from the B.C. government to go ahead.
Work on the repair, which will permanently solve problems caused when a rock slide crushed a large pipe at Gallagher Lake in 2016, is expected to start this fall and take approximately 20 months.
The town will rely on a $5-million contribution from the province and short-term funding to get through construction, before going ahead with the long-term borrowing.
The precise cost to water users won’t be known until construction is complete, but will likely result in a price increase in the range of 14%, according to Doug Leahy, the town’s chief financial officer.
