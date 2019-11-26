An alleged sidekick in an armed robbery which took place inside a Penticton home is back behind bars.
Jesse Eldon Harry Mason, 32, who faces one count of break-and-enter in connection with a home invasion that led up to the Oct. 2 standoff, was given his second chance at freedom on Nov. 19.
Reasons for the judge’s decision are covered by a routine publication ban, ostensibly to avoid tainting the jury pool.
Mason was ordered to reside at the Grenada Inn on Skaha Lake Road and abide by a curfew of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. He was monitored electronically to ensure compliance, and was also ordered to have no contact with eight people.
He’s alleged to have breached several of his bail conditions in less than a day by failing to comply with his curfew, changing addresses without first notifying his probation officer and failing to report as directed.
Mason was initially released on Oct. 20, but arrested just two days later for allegedly failing to reside in Keremeos as directed.
Co-accused Josef Bretislav Pavlik, 37, was denied bail on Nov. 19, with reasons for that decision also covered by a routine publication ban.
Pavlik, 37, is charged with break-and-enter, using a firearm to commit a robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats in connection with the home invasion at a residence on Winnipeg Street in downtown Penticton.
The victim, Michael Paseska, told The Herald previously that he and his girlfriend were awoken by two men wearing bandanas, one of whom was pointing a gun.
Paseska alleges he was then pistol-whipped, resulting in the gun firing off several rounds, one of which caused a flesh wound to Paseska’s face.
Paseska said he quickly discovered more than two people were in his home stealing electronics, guitars and other valuables. The group then fled in two vehicles, allegedly to a townhouse at 298 Maple St., where the standoff with police ensued.
The incident, which prompted the lockdown of nearby Queen’s Park Elementary, ended when Mason surrendered peacefully shortly before the arrival of a heavily armed RCMP Emergency Response Team.
Pavlik is also facing four additional counts of driving while prohibited and three counts of breaching various court orders in unrelated incidents, and has a lengthy prior criminal record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.