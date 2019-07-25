A man found with dozens of pieces of stolen identification and possible connections to numerous break and enters across the South Okanagan was taken off the streets July 14.
Police say in the course or arresting him for driving while prohibited and possessing a controlled substance, they discovered 30 pieces of stolen identification and other property linked to a break and enter at Apex Mountain.
Two search warrants were then executed at a property on Sydney Street in Penticton and in a U-Haul truck, at which time police also found additional stolen identification documents.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and believe additional charges will be laid.
Devon Dean White is currently charged with four counts of break and enter, plus additional counts of breaching court orders and possession of stolen property.
He remains behind bars pending his next court appearance July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.