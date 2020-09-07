Emergency fire crews with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following 911 calls for service.

Monday

2:23 p.m., Carmia Ave., alarm

Sunday

1:30 a.m., Winnipeg Street, cardiac

3:42 a.m., Main Street, public service

5:17 p.m., Mill Road, Naramata, lake marine rescue

5:33 p.m., McKinney Road, Osoyoos, motor vehicle accident, extrication

8:41 p.m., Winnipeg Street, alarm

10:42 p.m., 6th Ave., Keremeos, burning complaint

9:28 p.m., Duncan Ave., assist other agency

Saturday

9:14a.m., Green Mountain Road, wildfire

11:13 a.m., Ashnola Road, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident

2:51 p.m., Main Street, cardiac

6:28 p.m., Herdon Drive, public service

8:17 p.m., Lakeshore Drive, burning complaint