Emergency fire crews with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following 911 calls for service.
Monday
2:23 p.m., Carmia Ave., alarm
Sunday
1:30 a.m., Winnipeg Street, cardiac
3:42 a.m., Main Street, public service
5:17 p.m., Mill Road, Naramata, lake marine rescue
5:33 p.m., McKinney Road, Osoyoos, motor vehicle accident, extrication
8:41 p.m., Winnipeg Street, alarm
10:42 p.m., 6th Ave., Keremeos, burning complaint
9:28 p.m., Duncan Ave., assist other agency
Saturday
9:14a.m., Green Mountain Road, wildfire
11:13 a.m., Ashnola Road, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident
2:51 p.m., Main Street, cardiac
6:28 p.m., Herdon Drive, public service
8:17 p.m., Lakeshore Drive, burning complaint