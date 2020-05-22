Valley First Credit Union is ready to dispense up to $138,000 to charities across the Southern Interior that are rising to meet the challenges of COVID-19.
“These organizations urgently need funds to deliver their programs and services to the community's most vulnerable during the very difficult circumstances the pandemic has created,” Richard Hill, chairman of the First West Foundation, said in a press release.
“Our mission is to help them do what they do best.”
First West Foundation is a philanthropic partner to Valley First, which is a division of First West Credit Union.
The $138,000 is available to registered charities in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys focused on addressing food security and basic needs for youth, families and seniors impacted by COVID-19.
Charities can apply for the Community Response Fund on the First West Foundation website.
First West is offering up a total of $600,000 across all the regions it serves.