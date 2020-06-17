A Kelowna teacher who showed two age-inappropriate videos to his middle school students, and asked one in front of the class if they had attention-deficit disorder, was suspended for three days.
Justin Enns’ behaviour had raised concerns among school officials “on more than one occasion” even before certain events in the 2018-19 school year, the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said in a recent ruling.
In February 2019, Enns showed his class two videos, which the commission said were “age-inappropriate.”
“The first was a clip from the show, ‘Last Week with John Oliver’, in which security passwords were discussed. John Oliver suggested that ‘admiralalonzoghostpenis420YOLO’ and ‘margaretthatcheris100%SEXY’ would be strong passwords,” the commission’s decision states.
Also, Enns showed a clip from the animated show “South Park” in which a character was shown to be so engrossed in playing a video game that his mother had to bring him a pot in which to defecate.
Enns also asked a student if they had ADHD, which caused the student to become embarrassed and leave the class. One of the student’s parents complained.
Shortly after those events, the school district suspended Enns for five days without pay. The district also referred the matter to the commission, which ruled last month that Enns’ teaching certificate would be suspended June 4-8, a five-day period that included a weekend.