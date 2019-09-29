A major change is planned for the Summerland Festival of Lights this year to make it more family friendly.
Seconds after Mayor Toni Boot flips the switch to light up downtown Summerland at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29, fireworks will then light up the sky.
“We moved the fireworks earlier so families with children could enjoy as opposed to 9 p.m., which is too late for young children,” said event producer Lisa Sanders said in a press release.
The festival, which starts at 4 p.m., will also be reconfigured to make more space for the approximately 12,000 people expected to be in attendance and to add a world stage to go along with the main and family stages.
It’s just one part of the three-act Light Up Summerland winter festival.
Also on tap is the ninth annual Light Up the Vines event, which will see local vineyards open Nov. 23, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 with special displays and sales.
The final element of the festival is the new Sip ‘n Shop event, set for Dec. 14, when downtown merchants will partner with Bottleneck Drive wineries to create a special holiday atmosphere.
“People from the entire valley have attended for years and we are encouraging everyone to come and experience the magic of The Festival of Lights and then enjoy Light Up the Vines and return for Sip n’ Shop,” said Sanders.
For more information, visit www.summerlandlightup.com.
