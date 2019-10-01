Aside from having pedestrian safety concerns, Penticton city council has expressed tentative support for the rezoning required for a proposed a 180-unit apartment project in the south end of the city.
Kelowna-based High Street Ventures has proposed two five-storey, 90-unit apartment buildings on the Lake Skaha Tent and Trailer Park lot on South Main Street directly across from Skaha Lake Park.
Both buildings would include rooftop solar panels to generate electricity for common areas, a feature Coun. Judy Sentes described as a “step forward” for the city.
But with only one crosswalk in the vicinity, councillors raised concerns about how pedestrians would safely access Skaha Lake Park and other amenities on the other side of South Main Street; Mayor John Vassilaki noted the next closest crosswalk is over one kilometre away by South Main Street Market.
Councillors also expressed concerns about the fate of mature trees on site and the stability of the slope behind the lot. Staff replied that High Street already has experts looking into both matters.
The proposed rezoning will now go to a public hearing on Nov. 5, with the public also invited to an open house before that on Oct. 17, from 5-7 p.m., at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre.
The property was the subject of a previous rezoning application in 2006 to allow for a different proposed development that would have included 280 units in three towers, the tallest of them 16 storeys high. However, the developer later walked away from the project, which attracted a firestorm of criticism due to the proposed building heights.
Meanwhile, council also gave tentative approval Tuesday to a rezoning for a proposed six-storey, eight-unit condo building on Churchill Avenue, which would replace an old war-time home situated next to an apartment complex.
The unidentified developer has included in its proposal the development of new sidewalks, curbs and gutters down Churchill Avenue to Sydney Street, which goes above and beyond the developer’s obligations.
“I often walk that route and that is sorely in need of sidewalk and upgrades,” said Sentes. “The whole community is going to benefit, especially in the summer.”
