Five people are running to be the next chief of the Penticton Indian Band, including the current leader and a former councillor who has already secured an important endorsement from an ex-chief.
To win a second consecutive term in the Oct. 19 election, Chief Chad Eneas will have to fend off challenges from former band administrator Greg Gabriel, former councillors Tim Lezard and Joseph Pierre, and Mitchel Jack, all of whom were nominated at a meeting Tuesday.
Eneas said in a statement Friday his first term was filled with “many challenges and successes,” and the changes that resulted “were needed to protect the interest of the membership as a whole with fairness and equality.”
He said council under his leadership has improved financial reporting, secured a “national-calibre” board of directors to help look after the band’s economic development interests, negotiated claims with the federal government that have resulted in pending settlement agreement offers, and worked through the community health team to address intergenerational trauma.
“There are so many hopes and dreams, the only way forward is together and we must set aside our personal differences for the best interest of the membership as a whole,” said Eneas.
Former chief Jonathan Kruger also received a nomination at Tuesday’s meeting, but declined it, then turned around and nominated Pierre, with whom he served on council from 2008-16.
“He’s intelligent, he’s a great speaker and he knows the provincial and federal governments well,” Kruger said in an interview Friday.
“Joseph is the perfect candidate for chief for our community right now. I think our community needs some time to heal and I believe that Joseph will give the space to let the people talk about their interests.”
While he declined to get into specifics, Kruger confirmed there is “some division” in the community over the band’s direction.
“I hope our community chooses success over incompetence,” he added.
Kruger served two terms as chief before falling to Eneas in 2016. Kruger chose not to run this time because he’s found his calling promoting Indigenous prosperity through his work with Sodexo, a food and facilities services company that he said promotes “real reconciliation” through business partnerships with First Nations.
Pierre, who works for the band’s education department and was first elected to council in 2008 at the age of 20, said he welcomed the endorsement from a community leader like Kruger.
“My vision for the community is one of open communication between membership and chief and council, looking at a bright economic future and providing support to the community members who want to do economic ventures,” Pierre said in an interview Friday.
“But I also come from a cultural family with protective beliefs on our history and culture.”
Eneas’s term has been filled with unrest, beginning with the resignations of five councillors – including Kruger and Pierre – less than a year in. That was followed by questions about council’s legitimacy, a blockade of the band office, administrative staff firings, lawsuits and a flawed byelection, the results of which were successfully appealed by band members through Federal Court.
At present, five of eight seats on council remain empty.
Council elections typically take place two months after a chief is picked, but no date has been decided yet for that second vote.
Both of this year’s votes will be overseen by a Victoria lawyer who has been appointed as a third-party electoral officer.