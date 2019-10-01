Virtually every unionized City of Penticton employee is getting a 2% raise this year – and the next four or five.
The city announced Monday it has come to terms on five-year deals with the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 608 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 213. Terms of both collective agreements call for annual 2% raises.
The city also came to terms with CUPE library workers on a six-year deal that also contains 2% annual raises.
All three contracts had expired Dec. 31, 2018.
“The city is looking forward to working closely with CUPE and IBEW to continue providing great services to the citizens of Penticton and, at the same time, to making the city a fantastic place to work,” chief administrative officer Donny van Dyk said in a press release.
The city didn’t respond to a request Tuesday for an estimate of how much the raises will cost taxpayers. The city spent $23.6 million on salaries in 2018, but that included non-unionized workers and firefighters.
Firefighters are the city’s only other set of unionized workers. Their contract expires Dec. 31, 2019.
