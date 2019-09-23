Realizing that playing large stadiums meant most of their audience could barely see or hear them, Pink Floyd sarcastically called their 1977 'Animals' world tour 'In The Flesh'. This sense of disconnect eventually inspired Roger Waters to write The Wall, which would become one of the highest selling records of all time. PIGS have named their In The Flesh Tour for precisely the opposite reason: while celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Wall and touring across North America, PIGS want to unironically highlight the up front and personal experience of their show.
An absolute ‘must-see’ for any Pink Floyd fan, PIGS are well known for their authentic rendition of classic Pink Floyd songs both new and old. On their In The Flesh Tour, PIGS are bringing an exciting new Floyd show to fans across Canada and the USA to highlight the best of the band’s incredible discography. Fans can expect flawless performances of songs from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and Animals, along with other classic favourites and rarities from Meddle to The Division Bell. The tour will take PIGS—currently Canada’s only nationally touring Floyd tribute—from Sidney, BC to Sydney, NS and back, including stops in Newfoundland and the USA.
Celebrate the long and storied history of Pink Floyd with PIGS as they recreate the live Floyd experience from the 1970s, bringing the majestic music and legendary concert experience to life. Immerse yourself in the sound of Pink Floyd beneath lasers and the glow of a giant Mr. Screen, flawlessly performed with authentic instrumentation and incredible live sound.
ABOUT PIGS
Formed in 2008 in Victoria, British Columbia, PIGS: Canada's Pink Floyd honour Pink Floyd's music like no other tribute. They have spent over a decade meticulously recreating the live sound and concert experience of seventies-era Pink Floyd and have perfected their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Canada. The last few years have seen PIGS emerge as the #1 national touring Pink Floyd tribute in Canada playing to over 100,000 fans, with every show featuring their meticulous attention to the details of the live Floyd experience that their many fans have come to know and love. PIGS recreate the live experience of the seventies with authentic gear, accurate parts, and voices so close to the original it's hard to tell them apart.
Using authentic instruments and equipment, the band recreates the sound and live concert experience of Pink Floyd in their heyday. Pink Floyd's live shows were always a huge part of their appeal—and PIGS have been working to keep that experience alive for generations to come. PIGS have the voices, the mannerisms, the authentic gear, the correct players, lights, lasers, visuals, and sound. PIGS are as close as fans will get to experiencing the live sound and experience of 70s Floyd shows.
PIGS shows truly are a labour of love. Over a dozen different guitars and basses are used each night, songs are carefully performed combining aspects of both studio and original live versions, and the correct equipment is used when possible down to the proper cables and guitar strings. Set-lists are developed to highlight both the biggest hits and the most interesting rarities; PIGS are driven to keep their shows fresh, dynamic, authentic, and exciting for their fans.
One of Canada's premiere visual artists, VJ Photon (Erik Nortman) has been working with PIGS since 2009, collaborating with the band to combine their own material with original footage from Pink Floyd’s Mr. Screen, closely imitating the classic look from the seventies with state of the art visuals and lasers.
PIGS’ In The Flesh Tour brings fans an incredible night with almost 3 full hours of flawlessly played music, authentic sound, and state of the art lasers and visuals: it’s as close to the legendary Pink Floyd concert experience as possible. Come see why PIGS is considered one of the finest Pink Floyd tributes anywhere.
Tuesday, September 24th
Kelowna Community Theatre
1375 Water St., Kelowna BC
Doors 7PM - Show 7:30PM
TICKETS ON SALE JUNE 24TH - ALL AGES
Tickets are $47.50 + fees and are available at Select Your Tickets Box Office, Prospera Place, 1223 Water St., by phone (250) 762-5050, or online at selectyourtickets.com.
IN THE FLESH North American Tour 2019
Fri Sept 6, 2019 - Sidney - Charlie White Theatre
Sat Sept 7, 2019 - Sidney - Charlie White Theatre
Fri Sept 20, 2019 - Campbell River - The Tidemark Theatre
Sat Sept 21, 2019 - Cowichan - Cowichan Performing Arts Centre
Sun Sept 22, 2019 - Vancouver - The Rio Theatre
Tue Sept 24, 2019 - Kelowna - Kelowna Community Theatre
Thu Sept 26, 2019 - Nelson - The Capitol Theatre
Fri Sept 27, 2019 - Trail - The Bailey Theatre
Sat Sept 28, 2019 - Cranbrook - Key City Theatre
Tues Oct 1, 2019 - Camrose - Jeanne and Peter Lougheed PAC
Wed Oct 2, 2019 - Calgary - Bella Concert Hall
Thu Oct 3, 2019 - Red Deer - Red Deer Memorial Centre
Fri Oct 4, 2019 - Lethbridge - Yates Memorial Theatre
Tue Oct 8, 2019 - Thunder Bay - The Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Thu Oct 10, 2019 - North Bay - Capitol Centre
Fri Oct 11, 2019 - Brockville - Brockville Arts Centre
Sat Oct 12, 2019 - St Catharines - Partridge Hall (FirstOntario PAC)
Tue Oct 15, 2019 - Markham - Flato Markham Theatre
Wed Oct 16, 2019 - Meaford - Meaford Hall Arts & Cultural Centre
Thu Oct 17, 2019 - Port Dover - Lighthouse Festival Theatre
Sat Oct 19, 2019 - Burlington - The Burlington Performing Arts Centre
Tue Oct 22, 2019 - Saint John - Imperial Theatre
Wed Oct 23, 2019 - Moncton - Capitol Theatre
Fri Oct 25, 2019 - Caraquet - Centre Culturel de Caraquet
Sat Oct 26, 2019 - Summerside - Harbourfront Theatre
Sun Oct 27, 2019 - Halifax - Spatz Theatre
Mon Oct 28, 2019 - Glace Bay - The Savoy Theatre
Fri Nov 1, 2019 - Grand Falls - The Gordon Pinsent Centre for the Arts
Sat Nov 2, 2019 - St John’s - Holy Heart Theatre
Sun Nov 3, 2019 - Gander - The Gander Arts and Culture Centre
Tue Nov 5, 2019 - Corner Brook - The Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre
Wed Nov 6, 2019 - Stephenville - The Stephenville Arts and Culture Centre
Sat Nov 9, 2019 - Pictou - The deCoste Performing Arts Centre
Sun Nov 10, 2019 - Fredericton - The Fredericton Playhouse
Tue Nov 12, 2019 - Montreal - Rialto Theatre
Wed Nov 13, 2019 - Sherbrooke QC - Théâtre Granada
Thu Nov 14, 2019 - Ottawa - Shenkman Arts Centre
Fri Nov 15, 2019 - Cornwall - Aultsville Theatre
Sun Nov 17, 2019 - Sault Ste. Marie - The Sault Community Theatre Centre
Plus More to be Announced
