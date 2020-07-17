Things are looking up for a Penticton city councillor, who has been hospitalized since suffering a stroke on July 1.
Jake Kimberley, also a three-term mayor, has now been moved to the rehabilitation section of Penticton Regional Hospital, according to one of his sons.
“They are working daily on his speech and physical recovery. I am able to visit him now and have been doing so daily. This has also allowed him to (do video calls) with family, and has lifted his spirits tremendously,” Sean Kimberley said in an email Friday.
“He will remain there indefinitely (at least for the coming weeks). Note that there are still no other visitors permitted due to COVID-19 precautions. I’d like to give a big thanks to all of those folks who have sent cards, emails, and passed on well wishes. And, again to the PRH staff who operate so professionally across the board.”
There is no limit to how many meetings a councillor may miss due to illness. Kimberley, 80, has missed one meeting so far, but there are just two more scheduled until September.