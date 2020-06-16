Just 10 months after council adopted a new Official Community Plan for Penticton, city residents will be asked if they want to amend it to allow for a major redevelopment on Westminster Avenue.
Council at its meeting Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a public consultation plan on a proposal to tear down the El Ranch Motel and replace it with condominiums, a seniors’ residence or possibly both, adding up to approximately 300 living units.
It’s so early in the game the developer has not officially filed for the required zoning and OCP amendments, but city staff say it’s not too soon to get the public involved.
“By involving the community early, there’s an opportunity to gather feedback that could shape the developer’s approach,” said JoAnne Kleb, the city’s engagement strategist.
More importantly, according to development services manager Blake Laven, the engagement process will determine if there is even enough support to proceed formally with building applications.
The property has long been eyed for a high-end hotel that operators of the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre say they need to compete in the market. That desire is reflected in the OCP, which designates the site for tourist-commercial use, including hotels, motels, restaurants and entertainment. Under the redevelopment proposal, the designation would be changed to urban-residential
“The first questions is whether or not we need this as a hotel property or can we convert it to residential?” said Laven.
“It’s a question that should be asked of the whole community.”
Laven also noted that because the project would be the first to require an amendment to the new OCP, it’s important to get the process right.
“The way that we used to do this, we’d let the developer lead the process… and it can tend to get away from us a little bit when we give that consultation over to developers,” said Laven.
The public, however, will only get high-level plans, not the detailed designs that cost a lot of money, such as those for utility servicing.
“I think there’s a reluctance for us to go down that road with (the developer) when the public can say: ‘We don’t want residential there,’” added Laven.
Council voted unanimously to go along with the engagement plan, which will start immediately and roll out in two phases, but insisted the developer foot part of the bill by paying a $2,000 OCP amendment fee, which would be reduced to $1,300 if combined with a rezoning application.
There are four lots under consideration – 813, 825, 851 and 877 Westminister Ave. – including three that form the sprawling El Ranch Motel site and a fourth that’s currently operating as a car rental agency.