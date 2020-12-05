The proposed tax hike for Kelowna property owners in 2021 is more than double the current inflation rate.
Council will consider a provisional municipal budget next Thursday that calls for a tax increase of 4.2 per cent. The current inflation rate is 1.6 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.
Since 2014, when Colin Basran became mayor, Kelowna property taxes have risen about 22 per cent. Over the same six year period, the Consumer Price Index in Canada has risen nine per cent.
Basran consistently rejects any comparison between municipal tax increases and the inflation rate. At last year’s budget-setting meeting, he called the inflation rate “completely irrelevant,” since he said a municipality needs to buy goods that are not typically captured by the measurement.
But the vast majority of the $159 million the city expects to collect from Kelowna property owners next year goes toward the operating budget, which is made up mainly of employee salaries and benefits.
Three years ago, the City of Kelowna had about 750 full-time employees. Now, it has 943 full-time employees.
The items alluded to by Basran — such as cost of roadworks, building construction, and park acquisition — are funded not mainly by taxation, but by a combination of fees paid by developers, reserves, user charges, and other sources of revenue, such as borrowing.
For example, only 16 per cent of the city’s 2021 capital project budget is funded by taxation. That’s only slightly more than the percentage covered by gas taxes paid by Kelowna motorists that are returned to the city by the federal government.
Taxes make up only 40% of the $390 million in revenue the city expects to haul in next year. Other sources are various fees and charges (29%), reserves and surplus (17%)
In 2017, the city’s total revenue haul was $350 million, so the municipality’s revenues have increased by $40 million, or 11% in four years. The inflation rate over the same four-year period was five per cent.
On Nov. 6, 2014, when he was first running for mayor, he was asked by one of about 250 people attending an election forum what sort of municipal tax hikes he foresaw if he was elected.
Basran noted that city council, which he had then been a member of for three years as a councillor, had presided over annual tax increase of about two per cent.
He called that level reasonable.