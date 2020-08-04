Crews made good progress Tuesday on the Dry Creek fire near Princeton that triggered an evacuation alert for 43 properties.
The fire, which was discovered Sunday, was listed at 21 hectares as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, virtually unchanged from 24 hours earlier thanks in part to cooler weather.
While crews had managed to build a guard around the entire perimeter of the fire, it was still listed as out of control.
“We haven’t changed the status, because we want to be completely sure there won’t be any likelihood spread,” said Gagan Lidhran, spokeswoman for the BC Wildfire Service, which had 51 personnel, four helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment at the scene.
The evacuation alert was issued Monday night by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and covers an approximate 12-kilometre stretch of Highway 5A immediately south of Allison Lake. The fire is burning about five km west of the highway.
RDOS spokesperson Erick Thompson was encouraged by crews’ progress, but said there was no indication as of mid-afternoon Tuesday when the evacuation alert might be rescinded.
“Until there is no impact to life and safety, the alert will remain in effect,” said Thompson.
He also urged people who are on Otter Lake near Tulameen to give a wide berth to aircraft picking up water there.
Evacuation alerts are issued to allow people to get ready to leave their properties at a moment’s notice. New this year, people under an alert can pre-register with Emergency Social Services to speed up the process of obtaining help if they are actually evacuated. To do so, visit www.ess.gov.bc.ca.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Dry Lake was the largest active wildfire in B.C., which is enjoying a relatively quiet fire season with just 789 hectares burned to date, compared to 21,138 hectares during the entire 2019 season.
The 14-hectare Solco Creek fire east of Okanagan Falls and the three-hectare Rose Valley north of West Kelowna were both considered held as of Tuesday afternoon.