After the last attempt went down in flames 13 years ago, a fresh effort is underway to establish an official fire department at Apex Mountain.
With no discussion, elected officials on Thursday approved the terms of an April 27, 2021, referendum during which property owners will decide if they want to establish a service area to pay for the department and borrow up to $3 million to purchase a truck and build a fire hall.
The department would be the eighth in the region under the jurisdiction of the RDOS.
Crucially, the cost of starting up the service, which would be borne by approximately 500 property owners, according to the chief, hasn’t yet been determined.
“Electors will (at a later date) be provided with an annual cost breakdown of the service based on value of property to enable them the opportunity to compare the rate against their current fire insurance rates,” RDOS corporate officer Christy Malden wrote in her report to the board.
However, the proposed bylaw to establish the service caps the maximum annual cost at $390,000 or $2.65 per $100,000 of taxable land value.
It will mark at least the third time the RDOS has gone to referendum on the matter, following votes in 1991 and 2007.
In the 2007 referendum, property owners voted 101-86 against establishing the service area and borrowing $1.4 million to get it up and running. At the time, it would have cost about $220,000 per year to operate the department and service its debt.
"People are very cost conscious and, in addition, there was the concern about whether there was a large enough resident population base up there to sustain a fire department from a staffing point of view. I think those were the two big issues," Denis O’Gorman, former president of the Apex Property Owners Association, told The Herald at the time.
Apex Mountain is currently served by a volunteer fire brigade, which in recent years has undertaken fundraising drives to buy equipment and received a truck donated by Bryan Reid Sr., founder of Pioneer Log Homes, which is featured in HGTV’s "Timber Kings.”
This article has been corrected to state their are approximately 500 properties in the proposed service area, as per Apex fire chief Gabe Lavoie