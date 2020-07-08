The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
10:08 a.m. Jubilee Road, Summerland. Alarm.
12:30 p.m. Railway Street, Penticton. Alarm.
12:52 p.m. Arawana Road, Naramata. Smoke.
1:22 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
1:26 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:56 p.m. Green Mountain Road, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:14 p.m. Vancouver Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:27 p.m. Dawson Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
8:39 p.m. Cawston Avenue, Hedley. Assist other agency.