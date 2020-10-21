Property crime remains down year-over-year in Penticton, but frustration with the revolving door of the justice system is still going up.
Statistics presented to council Tuesday by Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter showed calls related to property crime, such as shoplifting, theft from vehicles and break and enters, were down 26% from 1,561 to 1,152 in the third quarter of 2020 versus the third quarter of 2019.
Calls for auto thefts were down 63% over the comparison period, from 127 to 47. Calls for commercial break-and-enters were down 59% from 76 to 31.
Hunter cautioned that although the improving crime stats look good on paper, “that does not mitigate the fact that we still have a lot of victims of crime in this community.”
As he has in recent quarterly reports, the region’s top Mountie attributed the decrease in crime to the increase in COVID-19 federal assistance payments, which have trimmed the need for those on the margins of society to rely on crime to support themselves and their habits.
But with the taps being slowly turned off in the months ahead, “I think we’re going to find some of our clients out there don’t have as much money as they did at the beginning of the pandemic,” added Hunter.
In stark contrast to the property crime data, there was a 17% year-over-year increase in calls for assaults with weapons, which rose from 126 to 147.
Hunter said that “uptick” is “related to community members that are involved in the drug sub-culture. These are folks that know each other and these are activities that, unfortunately, do take place in that culture in the community.”
Also like he has in recent reports, Hunter sounded the alarm about local prosecutors’ seeming reluctance to approve relatively minor charges and judges’ apparent hesitance to deny people bail in the COVID-19 era.
Due to increased demand on resources in the justice system, the superintendent explained, the Crown is triaging cases in which it approves charges that are recommended by police
“Some of the charges we put forward, (prosecutors) don’t have the capacity to deal with them and we’re seeing charge approval not being met,” said Hunter, noting those charges are typically related to breaches of probation and bail conditions.
“And I must tell you, that’s the bread and butter for policing and crime reduction strategies is to hold these folks accountable in our community through curfew checks, possession of break-and-enter tools, consumption of intoxicants and those types of things” that are covered by such conditions, he explained.
“That’s one of our biggest tools for managing chronic offenders, but we’re not getting as many charge approvals as we would like.”
Hunter said the problem has become readily apparent in recent weeks during a spate of auto thefts attributed to a small group of prolific offenders.
“Of all the arrests we made in the past several weeks, (the suspects) are all back out on the street,” said Hunter.
“Those are the types of things we’re dealing with that you can well imagine are frustrating.”
B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Daniel McLaughlin said in an email Wednesday the charge approval process is guided by well-established policies and guidelines that urge the Crown “to exercise principled restraint in all bail matters, including charge assessment.”
That approach is consistent with a June 2020 decision of the Supreme Court of Canada that “characterized the laying of a breach charge as a means of last resort when other risk management tools have not served their purpose,” according to McLaughlin.
“Reasonable alternatives available to a prosecution for an alleged breach of bail include seeking a warrant for breach of bail to return the alleged offender to court to conduct a further bail hearing to address the alleged breach with more appropriate terms and conditions.”