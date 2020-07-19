Two-thirds of B.C. businesses plan to lay off staff once government support related to COVID-19 runs out, a new survey has found.
And close to 30 per cent of currently furloughed workers can expect to be permanently laid-off, the survey says.
“There is need for continued and measured support as two-thirds of businesses surveyed are using some form of government support,” reads part of a release issued Friday by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.
Overall, the survey paints a bleak picture of business confidence, with owners expressing little faith in the government’s recovery plan.
“Only 16 per cent are confident, compared to 47 per cent that are not confident the plan will help them succeed,” the release states.
The online survey was conducted by the BC Chamber of Commerce with the assistance of the Mustel Group, a polling company.
Survey respondents said that, by far, the most helpful COVID-19 assistance measure is a wage subsidy program. It provided employers with 75 per cent of an employee’s wage, and was scheduled to end Aug. 29.
However, the federal government on Friday announced an extension of the deadline to Dec. 21, and made it easier for businesses to access the assistance.
Previously, businesses had to prove revenue declines of at least 30 per cent; now, the assistance would be provided to any company that requests it.
“The adjustments we are proposing would ensure that the (wage subsidy) continues to address Canadians’ needs while also positioning them for growth as economies continue to gradually and safely open,” federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in a statement.
As of July 13, the wage subsidy had paid out $20.3 billion to 262,000 companies.
Total funding for the wage subsidy program has been increased from $45 billion to $82.3 billion.
The BC Chamber’s survey was conducted before the expansion in the wage subsidy program was announced.