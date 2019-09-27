At only seven years old, Maxwell Hodgins understands the earth is dying.
“All of the ice is melting,” he said, holding a sign he coloured himself with a polar bear on it.
His sister, six-year-old Mackenzie, held her own sign which read, ‘There is no Planet B.’
The siblings were a part of a group of approximately 300 people who converged on Penticton city hall, Friday, to strike for climate change.
Their mother, Tina Lee, said both children were eager to join the crowd.
“We explained it (to them), and showed them what was happening around the world and they wanted to be a part of it,” she said.
“We need for the leaders to pay attention that this is an emergency. We don’t have much time.”
Two groups originally planned the strike on Facebook, joining the international movement to raise awareness of climate change while calling on political leaders to take action.
The crowd was largely made up of high school students who were given the green light from School District 67 to attend the climate strike with the permission of their parents.
“Save Earth!” They shouted. “We’re not going to school to keep our planet cool!”
Their chants could be heard as they began a march up Main Street, some looping around city hall.
For Penticton resident Ellen Kildaw, fighting climate change has been a 49-year-long battle.
“I was in Ontario, and Lake Eerie was dying,” she said. “I went around my neighbourhood and tried to get people interested in the environment, and nobody gave a damn 49 years ago!”
Kildaw received cheers from the crowd after reading a poem she wrote.
Incumbent New Democrat MP Richard Cannings addressed the crowd atop the city hall steps, saying he was striking for his granddaughter.
“My generation has been totally, totally wrong in how we managed the world. This is your future … and we have to take action, now,” he said.
Cannings told the crowd he would do “everything I can to bring action right away,” adding he was sorry many of the participants were too young to have their voices heard by way of voting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.