The Penticton and District Hospice Society is holding its annual general meeting on Thursday, Nov. 28 at the South Main Drop In Centre at 2965 South Main Street, beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. To learn more about the work of the society, visit: pentictonhospice.com.
