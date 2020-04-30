NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has been confirmed as the guest of honour at a virtual town-hall meeting this Sunday with local MP Richard Cannings.
It’s the second in a series of three such virtual meetings for residents of the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding
“I was very encouraged to see the first town hall reach thousands of constituents in our area. Our region is very industrious and as this pandemic evolves, I see how everyone is finding new and innovative ways of connecting with each other,” Cannings said in a press release.
“I’m looking forward to co-hosting with Jagmeet Singh. He is leading our team in Parliament as we push to close the gaps in support that people and small businesses need.”
People can participate in the meeting, set to start at 1 p.m., through Facebook Live online at facebook.com/richardjcannings. The public is encouraged to send in questions via Facebook in advance and during the town hall. Cannings noted that he and his staff are open to further themes and dates for similar forums if there is interest.
The final town hall on Tuesday, May 5, at 6 p.m., will focus on health and be co-hosted by NDP health critic Don Davies and Petra Veintimilla, chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District.