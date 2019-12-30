Three years after ground was broken at Penticton Regional Hospital, the new David E. Kampe Tower opened its doors to South Okanagan patients in April.
The $312.5-million, six-storey tower officially is named after the late local philanthropist, who donated close to $8 million towards the hospital and new medical equipment.
"We are honoured to have you here today, and we are honoured by your contribution to the community," B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix told Kampe at the April 12 grand opening, less than a month before Kampe died.
The ceremony also saw some of the project’s earliest backers praise others in the community for getting the facility built.
“It was an incredible journey of people coming together to say, ‘This is what Penticton and the South Okanagan-Similkameen deserves,’” said Janice Perrino, former executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Hospital Foundation.
“I’m so proud, I could just burst. This small community – and even in this small region – cities this size and this region don’t have the health care that (is) here.”
For Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, the project was nearly 20 years in the making.
“The discussions taking place – this has been an ongoing opportunity for the entire regional district,” he said.
“What transpired is that everybody got to work, and went ahead and did it,” said Ashton. “The government didn’t have to put a penny into this hospital for the first year of construction. That enabled us to start one whole year early.”
The tower is home to 84 new private, single-patient rooms, an ambulatory care centre, a new surgical services suite with five new operating rooms, three minor procedure rooms, two endoscopy rooms and one cystoscopy room, an MRI suite, as well as a nuclear medicine suite. All of it is topped off by a rooftop helipad. The tower is also connected to a new, five-storey parkade.
Construction of the new building didn’t go off without a hitch, however.
The MRI suite opened four months late, after a water leak destroyed the flooring under the $3-million machine, which required the room to be gutted and rebuilt.
And a mishap during testing of the helipad’s fire-suppression system saw foam enter a sanitary sewer and bubble up from toilets on the tower’s ground floor.
Construction of Phase 2 of the PRH expansion, including a major upgrade to the Emergency Department, is now underway and will be completed in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.