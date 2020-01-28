Summerland’s two school trustees are hopeful an $11.5-million windfall will be used to upgrade the local high school’s gym.
Trustee Dave Stathers told colleagues at Monday’s school board meeting that he, Trustee Linda Van Alphen and the community have “high hopes” the funds from the sale of the former McNicoll Park Middle School building will be used to replace the outdated and undersized gym currently in use at Summerland.
Doug Holmes, a District of Summerland councillor, said last week he thinks a renovated gym could also anchor a new community wellness centre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.