Rocks are set to roll in a new subdivision at the south end of Penticton.
Over the objections of some neighbours, the developer of The Bluffs at Skaha received permission Tuesday night from city council to operate a rock crusher at 3200 Evergreen Dr. from March 15-June 15.
Hours of operation will be limited to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Gravel produced by the crusher will stay on site and be used as fill for the first 40 lots of what will eventually by a 180-lot residential subdivision.
Although the crusher will be located in a rock knoll and surrounded by an earth berm approximately one kilometre from the nearest house, and with dust-suppression measures in place, neighbours told council they fear it will be a repeat of a recent rock-crushing operation on Cedar Road that caused all kinds of problems in the area.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said the Cedar Road operation provided a “really good learning experience” for staff, who incorporated those lessons into the Evergreen Drive permit.
Those include shorter hours of operation, blasting regulations and a new subdivision inspector to make sure the rules are followed. Laven also noted the Cedar Road site was in a more built-up area.
“I can’t promise there isn’t going to be some nuisance from this (new) operation… but I can assure you that the measures that we put in place will be followed or there will be fines and other things that we can do to bring the developer to account,” Laven said.
The alternative, he continued, is to have the developer haul blast rock to a crusher off site, then have the resulting gravel hauled back. Laven estimated that would amount to 3,800 truckloads.
Council later voted unanimously to issue the temporary-use permit, which is required because rock crushing is not permitted anywhere in the city without one-off approval.
Following council’s vote, Laven revealed the B.C. government had only hours earlier confirmed it had finished the process of officially incorporating a 65-hectare portion of the site into the adjacent Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park after it was gifted to the province by the developer.
The subdivision was brought into city limits in 2018 at the request of the developer.