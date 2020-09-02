An impassioned plea from a local architect failed Tuesday night to persuade Penticton city council to grant a controversial rezoning that could have allowed a developer to put up an eight-unit townhouse project on what is currently a single-family lot.
The owner of 2644 South Main St. has already demolished the home there and is now seeking to redevelop the site.
Architect Tony Giroux told council the eight-unit townhouse that was pitched to neighbours was only meant to show what’s possible on what he described as a large, flat lot close to schools and shopping that is ideal for a multi-family redevelopment.
He went on to note the proposed rezoning fit with densification of the area that’s envisioned in the Official Community Plan.
“When the OCP allows it, please, let’s go with the OCP,” said Giroux.
“One of the biggest obstacles to progress is fear,” he added later, “so if we just view it pragmatically, this is the way the city needs to go – to take advantage of these (large) lots.”
Council heard from just a single neighbour during the public hearing, but also received five opposition letters and a 40-name petition against the project. Opponents’ worries centred on a lack of parking, increased traffic and over-densification of the neighbourhood.
Their concerns were heard loud and clear by council, which voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning.
“I think the part that worries me the most is that this is speculation,” said Coun. Judy Sentes.
“They want to change the (zoning) on this very large lot and leave it up to some developer to decide what to do with it. That’s too many unknowns for me. I’m not comfortable with that at all.”
Other votes against the rezoning were registered by Couns. Frank Regehr and Katie Robinson.
“The neighbourhood does not want this development as it stands,” said Robinson, who lives in the area.
“I don’t think the neighbourhood is opposed to some kind of densification, but to go from the single-family (home) to the eight (units) proposed here is just kind of blowing their minds, and I can’t support this in any way, shape or form.”
The two votes in favour of the rezoning came from Couns. Julius Bloomfield and Campbell Watt.
“I agree with keeping the form and character (of the neighbourhood),” said Bloomfield, “but I don’t want to stop completely infill redevelopment, because some of the properties in this area are very, very old, tired houses that are at the end of their economic life, and I think it’s important to allow redevelopment that’s viable.”