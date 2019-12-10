Structurlam’s newest plant may be sprouting in the U.S., but the mass-timber corporation’s roots are still firmly grounded in the South Okanagan.
CEO Hardy Wentzel said Tuesday it’s an “extremely rewarding” feeling to have the corporation grow into Conway, Arkansas.
“It’s growth, it’s a fantastic growth story of a business that is rooted in making sustainable building products,” said Wentzel. “The company in Penticton is what’s going to be driving this growth.”
Structurlam, which employs 290 people in the South Okanagan at four locations, has landed itself a contract with corporate giant Walmart and will be integral in the construction of Walmart’s new head office in Arkansas, which is slated to begin in June 2021. The campus will eventually house upwards of 15,000 people.
“This mass-timber revolution is such a large opportunity,” said Wentzel. “The whole movement towards sustainability is what is driving a lot of growth.”
Wentzel said the new plant in Arkansas will help Structurlam further expand business within the U.S.
“It’s within very, very close proximity to other major construction markets,” he said.
The plant, which Wentzel said is expected to take a year-and-a-half to open, will employ approximately 130 people.
“It just means a lot of growth for people in the Okanagan. It means more jobs, because we’re definitely investing in our operation here,” Wentzel continued. “We’ll be growing with the concept of a high tide floats many boats.”
Structurlam, which formed in 1962 and is privately owned, also played an integral role in the addition to the Penticton Lakeside Resort, with much of its product on display in the west building’s atrium.
The company glues and presses lumber into beams and structural panels, and then sends the finished products to customers around North America. A mass-timber building is one where the primary load-bearing structure is made of either solid or engineered wood.
