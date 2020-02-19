Back by popular demand: Discovery House weekly soup fundraisers.
Starting this Friday, Feb. 28, and every Friday after that through April 3, members of the public are welcome to visit the St. John Vianney Hall at 361 Wade Ave. to purchase soup, a bun and a hot drink for just $6. The event starts at noon. Diners can eat in or take out.
There are typically a dozen different soups on offer, which are made by either residents of Discovery House or members of the St. John Vianney Parish. Buns and drinks are being donated by Cobs Bread Bakery and McDonalds.
Proceeds support Discover House, which operates three homes for men in various stages of recovery from drug and alcohol addictions.
