Like everything else, Canada Day will look a bit different this year in Penticton.
Instead of the usual day-long celebration at Gyro Park, residents are instead invited to watch a 90-minute live event on the City of Penticton’s Facebook page featuring a slew of local performers alongside the traditional holiday protocol.
Headliners will include music duo Aidan and Mandy, musician Beamer Wigley, magician Leif David, and dance and fitness instructor Ashley Dias.
Residents are also asked to submit in advance a one-minute video of their families singing the national anthem that may be used as part of a special feature. Clips can be submitted at www.penticton.ca/virtualcanadaday.
The city last year took responsibility for a handful of major community celebrations from the Downtown Penticton Association.
The virtual Canada Day event is being staged in partnership with the South Okanagan Events Centre and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, with assistance from Heritage Canada.