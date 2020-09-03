An unlikely quartet of writers has teamed up to author the most definitive account yet of a proposed waterslides development in Skaha Lake Park that produced protests and a plethora of letters to the editor, but more importantly, better public process for Penticton.
In the 84th report of the Okanagan Historical Society, local historian Randy Manuel sets the scene, former mayor Andrew Jakubeit gives the city’s account of things, parks advocate Carolae Donoghue recounts the push to kill the development, and current city Coun. Jake Kimberley discusses the additional protections for parks that resulted.
Ethel Warbinek, a member of the editorial committee for the society’s Penticton branch, said the group wanted to tackle the turbulent 2 1/2-year chapter in the city’s history while it was still fresh in people’s minds.
“But we weren’t going to publish it unless we could get the pros and cons for the Skaha Park plan,” continued Warbinek, “and the challenge was to find someone who was for the development.”
That eventually led the group to approach Jakubeit, who was mayor from 2014-18, and “he very nicely said yes,” added Warbinek.
The ex-mayor’s account makes some frank admissions about the processes the city used as it tried to bring the project to fruition with the help of private-sector partner Trio Marine Group.
“The lease between the city and Trio was negotiated and put together over a year and a half behind closed doors before being presented to the public in May 2015. At the time staff wanted to ensure all the details of the proposal were fully vetted and agreed upon before going public,” writes Jakubeit.
“Once presented to the public, the community was given only a little over a month to absorb, ask questions, and challenge before the next step of our normal legislative process…. The short time period allowed was an example of poor process followed by the city that led to community concern escalating so quickly.”
Other revelations from Jakubeit include the city’s frustration with Trio, which revealed little about itself and seemed beset by internal conflict.
“This would prove to be problematic, in my opinion, as one partner who lived locally wanted to find some compromises and move quickly, yet the other partner seemed content with dragging the proceedings out and didn’t appreciate the impact the process was having on the community,” writes Jakubeit.
The 84th OHS report features three other submissions from the Penticton branch – profiles of pioneering nurse Kathleen Ellis and Okanagan Falls founder William Snodrass, plus a COVID-19 photo spread – along with articles from other branches throughout the Valley.
The report is available now for $25 from Dragon’s Den on Front Street or in Okanagan Falls by emailing casa@vip.net or calling 250-497-6002.
Books will also be available at the Penticton Art Gallery during its upcoming exhibition, Sept. 7-Nov. 7, which will include the report’s photo collection. There will also be a special sale Oct. 3 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. All proceeds support the non-profit society’s work.