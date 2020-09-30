It seems the wheels are moving again on a plan to relocate the historic sod-roofed cabin in Trout Creek.
The cabin, which is approximately 140 years old, has fallen into a state of disrepair and is surrounded by a newly planted orchard on Landry Crescent.
For years, the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Historical Society has been urging the District of Summerland to relocate and preserve the cabin, but with little success.
In recent weeks, however, the district has been in discussions with the property owner on a “potential secure site,” chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad told council at its meeting Monday.
“We’ll be providing a more fulsome report to council in coming weeks,” said Haddad.
Included in council’s agenda package was a letter from OHS branch president George Downtown noting the district’s inaction on the cabin and two other matters: naming three roundabouts in Summerland and installing a monument and signage in Waterfront Heritage Park.
“You may remember that at a special council meeting on March 11, 2019, a motion was passed ‘to investigate the possibility of engaging the Okanagan Historical Society Summerland branch in a partnership with respect to heritage conservation in Summerland,’” wrote Downtown.
“In that regard, please know that our society is enthusiastic, accountable and ready to co-operate with you on such an investigation.”
Haddad said staff is also researching those other two matters and will provide updates in the forthcoming report.
The sod-roofed cabin was built in the 1880s by cattlemen working for the Thomas Ellis Ranch, and was later owned by the Gartrells, a Summerland pioneer family, according to its listing in the Canadian Register of Historic Places.
“The cabin… also has historic value for its 130-year-long agricultural association with cattle ranching, dairy farming and fruit ranching,” the register states.
“The cabin's very prominent location adjacent to Highway 97 in Summerland makes it a highly visible 'point of interest' landmark, valued by local residents and a subject of curiosity to thousands of tourists who drive by it every year.”