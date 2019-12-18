A member of the Osoyoos Indian band who fired a rifle toward his girlfriend, narrowly missing her head, has been jailed for 54 months.
Derek Ryan Baptiste aimed the rifle at Joanne Jack as they were arguing, but lifted the barrel before he pulled the trigger.
"The bullet entered the wall just above her head," B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sharon Matthews said Wednesday during Baptiste's sentencing hearing. "Such conduct toward vulnerable partners is completely unacceptable."
The Crown had asked for seven to eight years while the defence suggested the mandatory minimum sentence for unlawfully discharging a firearm of four years.
Baptiste, a 36-year-old member of the Osoyoos Indian Band, had 65 previous criminal convictions stretching back to 1997, including ones for violence and weapon offences.
The judge said she would have imposed a longer sentence but gave special consideration, as required, to Baptiste's status as an Indigenous person.
"You do not bear as much responsibility for the wrongs you have committed as would a person who did not have your devastating disadvantages," she told Baptiste.
Those disadvantages, the judge said, included being born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, having attention deficit disorder, growing up in a family where he was often exposed to alcohol abuse and violence, and being sexually abused as a teenager.
Baptiste started drinking alcohol when he was a young boy, swallowing the dregs left in bottles after parties, and developed serious drug and alcohol addictions. He has the equivalent of a Grade 2-5 education, and has been only intermittently employed.
Baptiste's life, the judge said, was an example of the consequences of the "systemic discrimination" visited upon Indigenous people as a result of a colonialism that "destroyed Indigenous culture."
"He did not have a good chance of becoming a well-adjusted, functioning adult," Matthews said.
On the other hand, she said, a significant jail sentence was still warranted because of the severity of the offence and the fact that it took place within an intimate relationship.
Baptiste was drinking heavily and using heroin and methamphetamines before he got into a fight on Jan. 6, 2018 with Jack, also an Indigenous person, inside his father's home on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve.
During the argument, Baptiste pointed a rifle toward Jack and suggested the only way she was going to leave the house was if she was dead. He then lifted the barrel and fire a shell into the wall.
Baptiste denied the incident happened, but his father and Jack testified against him at trial.
Since January 2018, Baptiste has completed 20 rehabilitation courses while in jail. The judge said she questioned how committed he really was to his own rehabilitation but she urged him to carry on.
