Engineers have gone back to the drawing board and come up with a pair of less costly options for repairs to Oliver’s agricultural irrigation system.
The work, which will be presented to council Monday at its committee of the whole meeting, was spurred in June by the federal government rejecting the town’s bid for grant funding.
The system was damaged in 2016 when rocks crushed a section of pipe at the base of a hill near Gallagher Lake. The pipe helps carry water to about 600 connections in Oliver, rural Oliver and on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve.
A temporary fix was installed in 2017, but since then the town has been working to find the money to re-route about three kilometres of 2.4-metre-diameter pipe in a trench parallel to Highway 97 so it’s out of harm’s way.
The capital cost of the project is now estimated at $13.2 million by True Consulting, which was hired to come up with new options.
The first alternative would largely follow the existing plan, but use smaller, 1,500-millimetre pipe.
“Staff have been told that 60-inch (1,500-mm) pipe is a more common size for repair or replacement where 96-inch (2,400-mm) pipe is a specialty size and fitting are very expensive as well, in North America,” director of operations Shawn Goodsell writes in his report to council.
That option carries an estimated $7.9-million capital cost and annual operating costs in the range of $76,000.
The second alternative would see a new intake built on the Okanagan River at Buchanan Drive, about three kilometres downstream of Gallagher Lake, thereby eliminating all the costs associated with the fix there.
That option carries an estimated $7.2-million capital cost, but annual operating costs of about $600,000.
As a result, Goodsell will recommends council direct staff to further explore the first option of smaller pipe at Gallagher Lake.
The B.C. government has already committed $5 million to the project.
Council heard in May that for every $1 million it has to borrow for the job, water rates will need to increase approximately 1.8%
Town officials have been unsuccessfully lobbying the federal government since 2017 for financial assistance with the project based partly on an analysis that estimated agricultural losses at $140 million if the system were to fail entirely.
