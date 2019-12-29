The following is a list of prominent and well-known Okanagan residents who passed away in 2019, as reviewed by Okanagan Weekend’s editorial department.
JAMIE SOULE, Anarchist Mountain Fire Department deputy chief, 70 (Jan. 1).
ISABELLA LIND, co-founder of Lind Logging, volunteer with Kelowna General Hospital and Westbank Nut Farm, 88 (March 17).
BRUCE JOHNSON, collegiate athlete, chairman of Okanagan Skaha School Board, retired teacher/principal, treasurer on national board of Canadian Cancer Society, 67 (March 19).
JULIE PAKULA, unofficially known by locals as “Penticton’s unsung community hero,” 40 (March 19).
COL. JOHN HENRY “HARRY” QUARTON, World War II veteran, served as Senior Aide de Camp to five Lieutenant Governors of Alberta, active with many veteran organizations, 96 (April 8).
RUDI WINTER, 71, DARLENE KNIPPELBERG, 74, BARRY AND SUSAN WONCH, retired Penticton residents, who were all victims of the city’s deadliest mass shooting (April 15).
RICHARD SCHAFFRICK, typesetter at the Oliver Chronicle newspaper for 50 years, volunteer with Lions Club and Okanagan Gleaners, 81 (April 21).
JAMES LEIR, farmer and rancher who gained fame restoring antique vehicles, son Hugh and Joyce Leir, a prominent pioneering family in Penticton, 91 (April 28).
DR. GREGORY YOUNGING, publisher, editor, photographer, writer, poet, co-ordinator of Indigenous Studies at UBC Okanagan, 58 (May 3).
DAVID KAMPE, businessman, philanthropist, long-time owner and founder of Peters Bros. Construction, 77, (May 8).
LORNE DOBBIN, farmer, logger, road builder, projects included Rogers Pass, Bella Coola Road, Coquihalla Highway, Highway 97 in Summerland, 91 (June 3).
ELIJAH-IAIN BEAUREGARD, homicide victim, whose father called for more public dialogue on the homeless epidemic following the teen’s murder, 16 (June 30).
BRUCE STEVENSON, owner and founder of The Book Shop, located in downtown Penticton for 40 years, 77 (July 20).
LAUREL BURNHAM, environmentalist, organizer of community markets and Christmas fairs, 66 (July 23).
HARRY McWATTERS, pioneer of B.C.'s wine industry, founder of Sumac Ridge, See Ya Later and Time wineries, executive member with BC Liberal party, 74 (July 23).
GRANT SHERIDAN, owner/general manager of Kelowna Chiefs junior hockey team, 47 (July 28).
WILLIAMS COLLINS, owner of Osoyoos Tire Hospital and Imperial Office Pro, Osoyoos alderman, 78, (July 29).
JAXSN CAHILL, skateboarder and high school student, who lost his life in a drowning accident, 15 (Aug. 4).
SAM DROSSOS, businessman, sportsman, general manager and co-owner of Three Gables Hotel, 90 (Aug. 25).
CHRISSIE SERRY, artistic director at Dance Oasis in Osoyoos, 33 (Sept. 11).
LARRY HALE, former NHL and WHA defenceman, spent four years with Philadelphia Flyers and six with Houston Aeros, 77 (Sept. 27).
JACK GAREB, long-time manager of Schubert Centre in Vernon, community booster, 76 (Oct. 1).
GERTIE JOHNSON, lifelong Kelowna resident, volunteer with charitable causes into her 100s, founding member of the IODE, 106 (Oct. 2).
THE HONOURABLE PATRICIA MATHILDA PROUDFOOT, former Rutland resident whose 49-year legal career included being the first woman appointed to B.C. Supreme Court, 91 (Oct. 9).
AL STOBER, prominent developer, best known for Kelowna’s Landmark project, 88 (Oct. 18).
JOHN “SMILEY” NELSON, beekeeper, retired RCMP officer, long-time Kelowna city councillor, 91 (Oct. 24).
ROBERT GOLTZ, farmer and entrepreneur in Oliver, winner of the Award of Distinction from the BC Wine Institute, 62 (Oct. 25).
GARTH KUNZ, farmer, 53-year member of Osoyoos Fire Department, 80 (Oct. 25).
JOE KOLAR, 29-year veteran of the Kelowna Fire Department, 51 (Oct. 31).
BETTY RAE HERSEY, teacher of deaf students and primary teacher, active with Westbank Historical Society, among many other causes, 69 (Nov. 17).
LARRY HALBAUER, practiced law in Penticton for 40 years, 74 (Nov. 21).
MURRAY BROWN, former City of Penticton engineer who oversaw construction of the Channel Parkway, 82 (Dec. 3).
CLIVE GILBERT, retired teacher, rugby referee, Telemark Cross-Country Ski Club volunteer, 91 (Dec. 7).
BEA BECKER, 92, past-chair of South Okanagan General Hospital board, community volunteer in Osoyoos, 92 (Dec. 16).
