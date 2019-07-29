You can smell the smoke long before you see it.
It is coming down from Richter Mountain, wafting along a crease about 18 kilometres west of Osoyoos on Highway 3. You won’t see the smoke until you make the turn past Nighthawk and head north towards Cawston and Keremeos.
Even then, what greets you first are warning signs and finally the charred remains of a fire that moved up the mountain so quickly that only the bottoms of trees are scarred.
No firefighters are visible. They’ve moved up the mountain with the fire, now working ahead of it with heavy equipment to build a machine guard on the north and east portions of the fire.
Nevertheless, the fire is there. The lightning-ignited blaze, which was first reported July 24 after an intense electrical storm passed through the area the previous evening, was still listed Monday as active — although not as out of control.
It was approaching the north summit of Richter Mountain.
The fire was pegged at 403 hectares as of Monday, virtually unchanged from 24 hours earlier.
Shifting wind patterns were challenging fire suppression efforts, which involved upwards of 140 firefighters on the ground and eight helicopters dropping water from above.
“We’re putting a little less emphasis on air support and allowing the crews to do the job on the ground,” B.C. Wildfire Service spokeswoman Jody Lucius said Monday.
“They are working in some extremely steep terrain with loose rock so site safety is obviously a priority for us as well.”
Crews, she added, are working around the clock under the direction of an incident management team.
Although a road to the mountain summit is open, the B.C. Wildfire Service is asking users to be careful as a staging area is in place and heavy traffic is using the road for access.
Meanwhile, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Monday rescinded an evacuation alert it issued last weekend for 10 properties in the area.
