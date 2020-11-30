Eleven years after a Penticton man’s remains were pulled from the Salish Sea in Washington State, the missing-person case associated with his disappearance has finally been solved.
The RCMP announced Monday the remains of James Neufeld, who was last seen leaving his home in Penticton in January 2009, were positively identified in September 2020 thanks to advances in DNA technology.
“This case highlights not only the international, multi-agency co-operation that takes place between Canadian and U.S. officials daily for cross-border matters, but showcases the sheer dedication of our investigators in bringing answers to James Neufeld’s loved ones,” RCMP Supt. Ray Carfantan said in a press release.
“We were comforted and humbled by James’ family, when we delivered the news in person, who believe this will bring hope to other families who continue to search for a loved one.”
Neufeld’s family has now requested privacy.
The 55-year-old was last seen driving away from his Penticton home in a 1997 Plymouth Voyager mini-van on Jan. 21, 2009. His abandoned vehicle was found two weeks later under the Alexandria Bridge, which crosses the Fraser River on Highway 1 about 40 kilometres north of Hope.
Then, on May 23, 2009, Neufeld’s remains were pulled from the Pacific Ocean near Orcas Island in San Juan County, about 40 km south of the Canada-U.S. border.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
“Unfortunately, because he likely travelled about 220 kilometres in the Fraser River, establishing the cause of death is difficult. The forensics were consistent with drowning and travelling a long way in a river,” San Juan County coroner Randall Gaylord said in an email Monday.
Neufeld’s remains were initially sent to the nearby Snohomish County Medical Examiner for anthropologic and forensic studies, but experts there were unable to identify the victim or even extract a DNA sample for testing and comparison to missing persons.
“The main ways people are identified are fingerprints, dental records, and circumstances of death. We have used medical devices before. In this case we also had a medical plate (attached to the remains), but because it did not have a serial number that could be traced to a person, it proved an unsuccessful lead,” said Gaylord.
And that’s where things stood until September 2020, when the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office decided to reopen the case on a hunch that improvements in DNA technology might lead to a match.
That hunch was later proven correct with help from the BC Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit and the RCMP Southeast District missing person co-ordinator.
The co-ordinator’s job is unique in B.C. and includes oversight of all missing persons in the sprawling Southeast District, which stretches from Clearwater south to the Canada-U.S. border, and west from Lillooet to the B.C.-Alberta border, according to Supt. Carfantan.
“This oversight ensures that consistent best practices are followed, the results of which are that missing persons investigations in this area are held to the highest possible standard of care,” said Carfantan.
Gaylord, who also serves as prosecuting attorney for San Juan County and its 17,000 residents, said this is just the second time in the past 25 years that modern DNA databases have been able to identify human remains found within his jurisdiction. The other case remains unsolved.