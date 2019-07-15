For the first time in nearly four decades, Penticton will not host a major summertime triathlon this year as racers hold out for a more iconic event next year.
Super League Triathlon organizer Michael Brown announced Monday he cancelled the event scheduled for Aug. 23-25 due to low registration numbers spurred in part by the pending return of Ironman-branded races beginning in 2020.
Brown said he had approximately athletes 240 registered in May when the City of Penticton announced it had reached a preliminary deal with Ironman; after the announcement, 100 of them asked for refunds.
“We have less than 10 registrations since the announcement that (Ironman) was coming back, no sponsors, and I basically don’t see why you would invest any capital or sweat equity into a (race) that’s not happening again,” said Brown.
“It wasn’t financially viable to put on a race for 150 people.”
During the first three years of his deal with the city, Brown ran Challenge Family-branded triathlons. He switched to the Super League brand in 2018 to generate excitement with a different format, but it attracted just 375 athletes and the final day of racing was cancelled due to wildfire smoke.
His biggest hit was the 10-day 2017 ITU Multisport World Championships Festival, which drew 3,600 athletes from around the world.
Brown said he’s come to an arrangement with the city that will see it forgive the last $60,000 payment he owed for the five-year race licence in exchange for the city not having to provide $110,000 worth of in-kind support to this year’s event.
The planned $300,000 total payment from Brown represented the amount the city lost running its own Challenge-branded races in 2013 and 2014 after parting ways with Ironman.
City officials have since admitted it was a mistake to break up with Ironman, a wrong expected to be made right with an official Ironman announcement set for today at 5:15 p.m. in Rotary Park.
It will be part of a larger community celebration that runs from 4-8 p.m. and includes live music, a free barbecue, beverage garden and games for all ages.
Tentative terms of the five-year deal with Ironman approved by council in May called for a gross annual cost to the city of $663,000. That includes $299,000 cash – $150,000 of which is ironman’s licensing fee – plus another $110,000 worth of in-kind services.
City staff had already come up with $53,000 worth of savings on top of $200,000 in commitments from the business community, reducing the net cost to taxpayers to $410,000.
Penticton first hosted a major full-distance triathlon in 1983. Ironman took over the event in 1986.
