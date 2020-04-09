Cases of COVID-19 in the region served by Interior Health are holding steady, with an increase of just two between Saturday and Wednesday.
A total of 130 people have tested positive for the disease in the Interior, says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Ten people are now being treated for COVID-19 in Interior Health hospitals, down from 13 last weekend. Despite the relatively level numbers, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged people to maintain physical distancing as they said the pandemic is still ongoing and caseloads could yet soar.
“We are in the thick of it right now,” Henry said. “We are still watching what's happening across the country and across the globe. It is no time for us to let up at all.”
Provincewide, case numbers rose by 45, to 1,336. There were five more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 48, with most of those who've died being residents of long-term care facilities.
The median age of those who've died is 87.
Across B.C., 135 people are now being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, down from 149 last weekend.
But in the event patient numbers were to soar, more than 4,500 hospital beds are currently vacant and could be used to treat people with COVID-19.
About 95 per cent of people who've been tested for COVID-19 do not have the disease, Henry said.
Testing has focused so far on vulnerable populations, such as residents of long-term care facilities, as well as health care workers and those who've displayed acute symptoms, such as shortness of breath and persistent fevers.
The number of tests will likely go up in the coming weeks as there is more capacity now in the screening system, Henry said.
Anyone who believes they may have contracted COVID-19 is to call 811 for an over-the-phone assessment of whether testing is required.
Dix said there has been an “enormous” investment of resources into the 811 system and the current wait time for anyone who calls is less than 30 seconds.