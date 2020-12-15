The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:29 a.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.

9:13 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

10:19 a.m. Stocks Crescent, Penticton. Burning complaint.

2:09 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:51 p.m. Gahan Avenue, Penticton. Line down.

3:53 p.m. Sawmill Road, Oliver. Car fire.

4:19 p.m. Wiltse Boulevard, Penticton. Burning complaint.

5:26 p.m. Lee Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:42 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

12:53 a.m. Government Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:06 a.m. Kingfisher Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.