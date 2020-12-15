The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:29 a.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.
9:13 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
10:19 a.m. Stocks Crescent, Penticton. Burning complaint.
2:09 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:51 p.m. Gahan Avenue, Penticton. Line down.
3:53 p.m. Sawmill Road, Oliver. Car fire.
4:19 p.m. Wiltse Boulevard, Penticton. Burning complaint.
5:26 p.m. Lee Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:42 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
12:53 a.m. Government Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:06 a.m. Kingfisher Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.