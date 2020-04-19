KELOWNA - Two virtual town-hall meetings on the COVID-19 pandemic will be held next week.
On Wednesday, the three Kelowna-area Liberal MLAs will host Central Okanagan mayors and Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson for a session that begins at 7:15 p.m.
Register for the town hall at teamokanagan.com.
People can ask questions live or submit them in advance to askteamokanagan@gmail.com.
On Thursday, Kelowna Liberal MLA Norm Letnick and Kootenay West NDP MLA Katrine Conroy will host an Interior Health Authority virtual town-hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. IHA CEO Susan Brown and IHA Chief Medical Health Officer Sue Pollock will take questions.
People can ask questions live or go online to submit them at gov.bc.ca/covid19townhalls. Join the event on Facebook.
On April 30, Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal and chairwoman Moyra Baxter will take questions, which can be submitted to asksd23townhall@gmail.com.