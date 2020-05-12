Due to COVID-19, the Summerland Golf Club Breakfast Club can’t eat breakfast before hitting the links. The money that would have been spent on their own food is instead being donated to the Summerland Food Bank. Jeff Clarke and Dennis Glasscock are shown safely donating $500 on behalf of the Men’s Breakfast League to newly-elected president, Janet Peake of the Summerland Food Bank, accompanied by coordinator Hal Roberts.
