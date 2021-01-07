If your charity, community group of other good cause could do wonders with a $1,000 boost, a local HVAC company might have a grant for you.
That’s Ideal: Giveback, which will see 10 different groups receive a cheque for $1,000, was launched this week by Penticton-based Ideal Energy Solutions.
Groups interested in obtaining a grant just need to fill out a one-page application available online at www.idealenergysolutions.ca.
“We want people to be creative and tell us how they can better deliver their programs. It could be a new initiative, or support for an existing program or something out of the ordinary, as long as it’s going back into the community through their organizations,” said Ideal owner Steve Dahl.
The goal of the $10,000 grant program is simply to strengthen the community and support those in need.
“There are so many incredible people who are already doing much-needed and impactful work and we are aiming to come alongside them with our appreciation and support,” said Dahl.
Last year, Ideal Energy Solutions gave away $5,000 in groceries to anyone who was struggling during the pandemic, no questions asked.
For more information, visit the company’s website or email peter@idealenergy.ca.