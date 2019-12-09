It was a sharp-eyed employee at the Staples store in Penticton who finally helped put a child molester and long-time Summerland lifeguard behind bars, a judge heard Monday.
Edward Casavant, 55, has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, making child pornography, voyeurism and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.
His sentencing hearing got underway Monday in provincial court. Lawyers for the Crown and defence are jointly recommending a prison term of five years.
Court heard Casavant – who also went by the name Eddie Spaghetti – bought a new laptop computer at Staples in November 2018 and paid to have a store technician transfer over the data from his old computer.
It was during the data transfer process that the technician saw what appeared to be child pornography, and police were eventually called.
In the days that followed, Casavant admitted to a friend that he had sexual interactions with an autistic boy for whom he had provided overnight respite care between 2011 and 2014.
Court heard the boy’s mom had gone to the RCMP in 2014 with her suspicions about Casavant, but that the boy didn’t disclose anything untoward when interviewed by police.
After the incident at Staples in 2018, however, police reinterviewed the boy, who was then 12 years old, and the boy detailed some of his sexual interactions with Casavant. The boy’s statement was corroborated by images found on Casavant’s computers.
“Throughout the years, Mr. Casavant has provided respite care for many other families,” said Crown counsel Dorothy Tsui, but police interviewed as many clients as they could find and no others came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.
All told, police found 62 images and 415 videos of child pornography on four computing devices that belonged to Casavant, who traded some of the material online.
He also admitted to a friend that he had used a spy camera attached to a clipboard to secretly video-record children in the change rooms at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for 10 to 15 years.
Casavant was employed as a lifeguard, swim instructor and diving coach at the facility for about 35 years, before he quit in November 2018 as the police investigation heated up.
More to come.
