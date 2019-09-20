You may have found while enjoying an apple or a banana, your dog is staring at you with a focus that can’t be waivered, and you wonder, what harm would it be to give my dog a bite.
There are a variety of tasty treats that you and your pet can enjoy together. Here is a guide to fruits and vegetables that are right for your pet as well as ones to avoid.
• Apples — An apple a day keeps the doctor and vet away? In short, yes but in moderation. Apples are fine for dogs to snack on but start small. Cut a small piece of fruit to see how their stomachs react. Don’t give your dog the whole apple. The seeds in an apple are considered toxic — they contain cyanide, and also the core can pose a choking hazard.
• Grapes — This is on the do not feed your Dog list! Grapes are highly toxic to dogs. Eating them can lead to kidney failure and can be possibly fatal. If you suspect that your dog has ingested any grapes or raisins, get immediate medical treatment for your pet.
• Avocado — Also on the do not feed your dog list. Avocados contain a toxin called persin. Eating avocado can lead to minor stomach upset, but the most concerning aspects are the pit. If eaten whole, it can cause a severe obstruction. If your pet eats a pit, contact your vet immediately.
• Bananas — YES to bananas! Again, in moderation, because they have higher sugar content. Try freezing them, and mixing them with peanut butter. Do avoid giving your dog the banana peel, however. They aren’t toxic, but they can be hard to digest, causing stomach upset or blockage.
• Potatoes — Roasted, baked or scalloped; potatoes are safe for your pet to eat. Leave the skin on and give your pup added nutrients and fiber. Make sure the potatoes are fully cooked — this makes it easier for your pet to chew and digest.
• Broccoli — Whether its kids or Dogs, broccoli isn’t for the picky eater. They are safe and healthy for dogs as they are packed with fibre and are mineral-rich. Be sure to cut into small pieces that are easy for pups to eat.
• Strawberries — High in antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C — strawberries are good for both dogs and humans. Make sure they are fresh and wash thoroughly. As with all new foods, be sure to feed in moderation.
A dog’s diet should come from high-protein meat-based with healthy fats. This helps with your dog’s skin, coat and muscle strength. Mixing this with 10-20% fruits and vegetables ensures your pup is getting the diet he or she needs.
K9 Clean specializes in Eco-Friendly Dog Products and we would love to hear from you.
If you’ve got some good suggestions or other ideas that you would like to add, please let us know! Contact us at info@k9clean.com or to learn more about Earth Friendly Dog products, visit our store at k9clean.com.
Be sure to follow us on Instagram @k9cleanpets or Facebook @k9clean.
Trisha Snow is owner/operator of B.C.-based K9Clean.com. This column appears regularly in The Okanagan Weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.