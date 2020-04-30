Editor’s note: This originally appeared as a feature article on the Interior Health news website. It is reprinted here with permission. It’s been edited lightly to match Canadian Press style.
One year ago on April 29, Penticton Regional Hospital health services director Maureen Thomson was sitting at a desk inside the new David E. Kampe Tower at PRH, looking over a set of computer screens, each one flashing patient names and locations.
Since retired, Thomson had taken her position in a complex and critical operation to move some 65 patients from their rooms inside PRH to new single-patient rooms inside the David E. Kampe Tower.
It was the culmination of a four-month period known as operational commissioning, the period after construction of the new tower had been completed and when Interior Health moved in equipment, trained staff and as a last step, moved patients from the existing building into the new tower.
The new David E. Kampe Tower, a six-storey addition to PRH that also included a parkade, was ready to open its doors to the public. Construction had begun in 2016 and planning took place for many years before that.
Patients would be moved from the existing facility into the new tower and into brand new single-patient rooms. Years of planning and hard work were coming together in one emotional day.
One year later
Fast forward one year and the new building is all that it was expected to be, maybe more. Thomson, along with her senior team members Carl Meadows and Dr. Brad Raison, had been pushing the project forward, along with IH’s capital planning department.
The feeling was the tower could really change the way health-care was delivered at PRH, impacting patients not only in Penticton, but right across the region.
And according to Meadows, it has.
“The tower has had a huge impact on patient care for residents of the South Okanagan and Similkameen. There is so much more space right from the main entrance to the clinics and into the single-patient rooms,” he said.
“We are thrilled to have this building as a jewel of health care. It really allows our staff and physicians to thrive and provide exemplary care for patients. It’s a great healing environment for patients, something David Kampe himself was extremely proud of.”
In fact, Kampe, the philanthropist who donated millions of dollars towards the tower which bears his name, often told Meadows that he wanted the hospital to be like a five-star hotel. Known as one of the most generous men in B.C., Kampe was thrilled to be at the grand opening in April 2019, telling Meadows that it was indeed like the five-star hotel he had imagined.
After passing away shortly after the tower opened, the hospital received a posthumous donation from Kampe. It was the Order of B.C. that was bestowed upon Kampe for a lifetime of charitable work. The award now hangs in the hospital, alongside a stunning array of artwork and sculptures.
And it’s not only the artwork that adorns seemingly every PRH hallway that makes it unique. Aboriginal signage outside the main entrance, at patient registration and elsewhere, welcomes visitors and patients in the traditional Syilx language of the Penticton Indian Band, honouring the knowledge keepers of the land.
“We are just so proud of this facility,” says Meadows. “So many people played a key role. It was an immense amount of work and a credit to our staff and physicians that we kept PRH operating the whole time and kept putting patient care first. This is a building that matches the skill and compassion of our staff and physicians.”
Patient perspective
When Graham Tungate entered the doors of the David E. Kampe Tower earlier this year to prepare for surgery, the 77-year-old Penticton native had a level of anxiety that goes with any impending procedure.
However, Tungate was put at ease by the atmosphere of the Kampe Tower.
“In spite of the continual activity, what is noticeable is the quiet,” says Tungate. “The design has allowed an ambiance of peace, quiet and comfort to develop. This is important as each of us, as a patient, usually enters a hospital with some apprehension, anxiety or just fear.”
Among the things that took Tungate’s mind off of the procedure to come was the coffee shop at the entrance with its space to unwind and the “spectacular” artwork, featuring heritage photographs showing what life was like from as far back as 100 years ago in the South Okanagan.
But one thing more than any other stood out.
“I have to mention something very important that directly affected me as a patient: The culture of the medical staff,” said Tungate.
“It is a team culture and like all good, successful teams, it generates its own energy which is greater than the sum total of the part.
“The medical staff have high standards, they have pride in their work, but more important than that, they care. They have kindness and compassion. Each time that I leave the tower I feel proud that, as Canadians, in our quiet, modest way, we got it right.”
In the end
In the end, the opening of the David E. Kampe Tower was like a new beginning for Penticton Regional Hospital.
The discussion began long ago amongst local decision-makers to push for a new hospital in Penticton. Years of planning, detailed design work and collaboration between PRH, its staff and physicians, Interior Health capital planning and the Ministry of Health, funding partners like the SOS Medical Foundation and the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, stakeholders like the Penticton Indian Band and more and contractor EllisDon Infrastructure.
For Thomson, it was all about the team and everyone involved deserves part of the credit.
“This was one of the most remarkable team-based initiatives that you could possibly have,” she says. “Everyone who was involved in the project, right from the beginning with design and through to opening, they never faltered. Our staff and physicians were engaged and they put their heart and souls into the work and it’s completely evidenced in the results of the tower.”
On opening day, as patients were expertly relocated and an army of volunteers pushed hospital beds, cleaned equipment and helped patients, Maureen sat back in awe of what had come of all the hard work.
“You don’t get many times in your career that you get the joy of being associated with such a remarkable process,” she says. “The David E. Kampe Tower is a legacy for all of the multi-disciplinary teams and staff who had the privilege of planning, designing and selecting all of the equipment, the furniture, the colours, everything in this beautiful facility.”
Now known as the David E. Kampe Tower project, construction continues at PRH with Phase 2 renovations that are underway. Once the various departments had vacated PRH and taken up space in the new tower, the construction team from EllisDon moved into some of those spaces and began renovations.
Construction work is expected to conclude in 2022 with a modernized and much larger Emergency Department among the changes. David Kampe would be proud.